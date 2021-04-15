The Justice of Navarra, Spain, acquitted a man accused of sexually abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter, after the minor exonerated him during his judicial declaration stating that it was she who got on top of him while he was asleep and drunk, and had sex without him knowing. The youngest gave birth to a baby.

The Hearing considers that “it is not possible to obtain the elements” of conviction “that allow considering the reality of a reprehensible criminally relevant conduct” to the accused.

In the trial, held on March 5, the prosecutor and the private prosecutor requested six years in prison for the accused of a crime of sexual abuse of children under 16 years of age with the attenuation of drunkenness. The defense, for its part, demanded acquittal.

The minor exonerated her stepfather in court.

The events took place in 2018 and the case was discovered when the girl gave birth to a baby on December 1 of that year. Both the mother and the stepfather claimed that they had not found out about the pregnancy until then. The genetic report determined that the probability that he was the biological father of the baby was 99.999999987%.

Based on the evidence, the magistrates consider that it has not been proven that, in March 2018, the defendant, “treated the minor as a father, and taking advantage of this situation”, he would have abused his stepdaughter.

In the sentence, which can be appealed, the court collects the forensic expert report, according to which, “from a medical point of view”, it cannot be ruled out “the physiological possibility of having an erection of the penis in a state of alcoholic impregnation, in moderate doses of alcohol with average BAC figures (1.54 g / l of alcohol in the blood) “. So, according to the forensic report,” the stated BAC level does not prevent this activity / physiological function “.

Controversy in Spain due to the judicial decision of a local court.

For its part, it is pointed out that the girl’s mother filed the complaint against her husband forced by those responsible for the Subdirectorate of Family and Minors of the Navarra Agency for Autonomy and Development of the people, as a measure of protection of the minor and as requirement to implement the specialized family intervention program.

Thus, the magistrates conclude that “evaluating the full content of the statements expressed, it is not possible to obtain the elements” of conviction “that allow considering the reality of a reprehensible criminally relevant conduct” of the accused.

In relation to the evidence, the court emphasizes that, since his first statement, the accused “has maintained a constant and uniform version” of the alleged facts, which he always denied.

It should be noted that the Spanish Penal Code includes as a crime the practice of sexual relations with minors under 16 years of age regardless of whether or not they give their consent. It only admits the exception of whether the older person is close to the minor due to age and degree of development or maturity, which is not the case.