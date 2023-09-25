On Friday he abandoned training because he felt unwell: in the evening, little Chrys suffered a cardiac arrest

An absolutely unexpected and devastating tragedy has struck the world of French youth football. Sophoclesa 12-year-old boy, a promising member of the USON Mondeville team, passed away on Friday, leaving his family and teammates in the deepest pain.

Chrys was a boy like many others, who lived for a dream, that of becoming soccer player.

Unfortunately a infamous fate he decided that that dream should never come true and a fulminant cardiac arrest took him away unexpectedly at just 12 years old.

It all happened last Friday. As every day, the 12-year-old went to his team’s training ground,USON Mondeville Footballin France, near Caen.

Some pain forced him to interrupt the session and, accompanied by the father of one of his teammates, he came home.

Right in his home, a few hours later, he suffered a cardiac arrest which he left him no escape.

The pain of the death of little Chrys

The news shocked the entire world of French football, especially youth football. The group of Blainville-Biéville-Beuvillea team for which the 12-year-old had played in the past, left a touching message of condolence on social media.

With heartbroken words they offered the most heartfelt ones condolences to his family, remembering the little one as a polite, cheerful and respectful child, as well as an excellent player.

The Mondeville teammates, to honor the memory of the little champion, have chosen to don’t postpone the match scheduled for the next day e take the field for him and with him.

They remembered him with a celebratory t-shirt during the warm-up and they hugged each other in an emotional embrace at the end of the match, dedicating the victory to him.

Matthieu Chevreaucoach of the team, declared that it was absolutely not easy to play in a context of this kind: “Everyone was thinking of Chrys, for his teammates and for all of us in the end it was a further motivating factor to remember him in the best way“.

