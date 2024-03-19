There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we would like to point out that the HDMI cable for 8K/60 Hz and 4K/120 Hz branded Amazon Basics it is on sale at €6.59, compared to a recommended price of €9.81. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price is not the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.