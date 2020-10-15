HDFC Bank has cut interest rates for fixed deposits (FDs). The bank has made this cut in the interest rate of one year and two years FD. Apart from this, there has been no change in the fixed deposit rate for any other period. Today, i.e. from October 15, the bank has cut the interest rates of FDs of one year duration by 20 basis points. Whereas, the two-year FD has cut 10 basis points. Let’s check what is the new rate after this deduction …

HDFC Bank’s latest FD interest rates for general public effective from October 15 (below 2 crore)

From 7 days to 29 days FD interest rate is 2.50%

Interest rate is 3% on 30 days to 90 days FD

From 91 days to 6 months FD interest rate is 3.5%

The interest rate on FD from 6 months to 364 days is 4.4%

Interest rate on FD with one year maturity has increased to 4.9%

Interest rate on FD maturing in two years has increased to 5%

The interest rate on FDs ranging from two years to 3 years is 5.15%

The interest rate on FDs from 3 years to 5 years is 5.30%

The interest rate on FDs from 5 years to 10 years is 5.50%

Talking about senior citizens, they are getting 50 basis points more interest than the general public. The bank is paying interest of 3% to 6.25% on FD for senior citizens over a period of 7 days to 10 years. Apart from this, if a senior citizen wants to get FD for 5 years, he gets an additional premium of 0.25% (more than the current premium of 0.50%). This special offer is applicable for new fixed deposits as well as renewals by senior citizens till 31 December.

How much interest is received by senior citizens on FD