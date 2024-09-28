HD 189733b is a distant exoplanet approximately 65 light years from the Earthlocated in the constellation Volpetta. It is part of the category of “Hot Young People”or gaseous planets that orbit very close to their star, completing an orbit in suns 2.2 days.

The most fascinating feature of HD 189733b is its extreme atmosphere. Average temperatures are around 1200°Cbut the most impressive data concerns i windswhich reach speeds of 8,700 km/h. These winds form hurricanes 50 times more powerful than those on Earth, making the planet a highly inhospitable place.

But that’s not all. Scientists have found that, due to the high temperatures and composition of the atmosphere, on this planet it’s raining molten glass. These glowing glass droplets are swept away by the winds in horizontal directions, creating a spectacle as evocative as it is dangerous.

Although HD 189733b seems calm at first glance, with its fascinating deep blue colorsimilar to our oceans, the reality is that it hides extreme atmospheric conditions that make it one of the most unique and fascinating planets ever discovered.

Curiosities about HD 189733b:

The planet was first observed thanks to Hubble Space Telescope which allowed scientists to detect its characteristic blue color.

which allowed scientists to detect its characteristic blue color. The showers of molten glass are the result of a combination of the silicates present in the atmosphere and high temperatures, which transform these materials into glass splinters.

HD 189733b offers us a look at how different exoplanets may be compared to Earth. Exploring worlds like this helps us better understand the universe and the dynamics that govern distant planetary systems.

