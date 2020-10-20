In order to curb the pollution caused by vehicles in Delhi, the Central Government and the Delhi Government have started a pilot project together. Under this, Hydrogen Mix Compressed Natural Gas (HCNG) will be used for fuel in 50 buses. These buses will run on the streets of Delhi. The first HCNG plant has been set up at Rajghat depot in Delhi.

What is HCNG Fuel

The CNG currently used causes less pollution than petrol and diesel. But when hydrogen is found in this, the amount of pollution decreases even more. H-CNG fuel will contain a mixture of 18 percent hydrogen and 82 percent CNG gas. At Rajghat depot plant, 18% hydrogen is reformed by steaming CNG itself. Having hydrogen creates complete combustion. Unburned fuel is reduced. Carbon mono oxide decreases up to 70%. And 15% hydrocarbon is less.

Talking about the HCNG plant, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said, “How else can we make CNG more environmentally friendly. It is a trial for almost two-and-a-half years. This first plant is 4 tons. Due to which about 50 buses will run on HCNG in the coming 6 months. It will be analyzed by an independent agency on which the report will be made. According to the data so far, if we use HCNG then 70% carbon monoxide and 15% hydrocarbons will be less. With this, 3-4% fuel efficiency will increase. “

World’s first plant in Delhi

Kailash Gehlot said, “The Government of Delhi has approved Rs. 15 crores for this pilot project and study. I sincerely hope that it will be used extensively in a good way in the coming time. In the coming times it will Milestone will prove to be pollution. This 4 ton plant is the first such plant, not only in Delhi but in the whole world. I hope that our experiment will be successful. It was to be flagged off in March. But due to Corona, there was a delay of 6 to 7 months. I think in the coming years we will be able to fight the fight against pollution in a better way. “

Vehicles contribute 30 percent to pollution

These buses will run with the participation of Indian Oil and Indrasprastha Gas Limited. According to environmental experts, this project can be a prison in reducing the increasing pollution. According to environmental expert Vimalendu Jha, “Vehicles contribute 30 per cent of Delhi’s pollution. Governments want more and more buses to run on HCNG as it has 0% emissions. It can be expected that the results will be positive and the road will be positive But more and more buses will run on HCNG. HCNG is better than CNG and better than HCNG. Shifting public transport on Hydrogen. Right now Delhi is the first city where Hydrogen CNG is being used and then other cities. Will follow this path. “

After successful testing of hydrogen CNG in 50 buses of the pilot project, hydrogen CNG fuel will be used in other buses as well. For this, there will be no special changes in the engine. Also, there will not be much difference in price. The use of H-CNG fuel will be used to find out how much can help reduce the level of pollution and how much better it can prove to be than CNG.

