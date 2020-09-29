Mumbai: During the hearing in Bombay High Court, the counsel for Sanjay Raut said that no threat has been given to Kangana Ranaut on behalf of Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut just said that she lies. After this, the court asked what is the meaning of this law again !! Advocate for Sanjay Raut said that he said this when Kangana said that Maharashtra is not safe.

The court said that we also do not agree with Kangana’s statement, but does it suit you to make a statement in this way, you are a big leader of Maharashtra and if you make a statement like this then it is not at all correct. The court said that being a Maharashtrian, you should have shown a nobility too. Advocate for Sanjay Raut said that yes debate could have been avoided and the use of words could be noticed.

Kangana’s lawyer told the court that the information BMC was giving is not correct as by January the construction work on Kangana’s office had been completed. BMC says that Kangana transformed the toilet into a room. What is wrong with this and how was illegal construction done. If it is a change of use, then it could be regularized. The next hearing of the case will now be held on October 5.

Explain that actress Kangana Ranaut has also made Raut a defendant in a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) against the demolition action on September 9 in her bungalow. The High Court had banned the action of sabotage.

Also read:

17 women transfers in the 13 years of this UP woman officer, there was controversy and transfer game