The incident of Hathras has boiled over the entire country. There are also frequent performances. Meanwhile, the High Court has also taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. Additional Chief Secretary and several other officials including DGP have been asked by the court to appear on October 12. The court has also expressed displeasure over the manner of the funeral.

Taking cognizance of the incident of Hathras, the Allahabad Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday evening ordered the Additional Chief Secretary Home, DGP, ADG Law and Order, DM Hathras and SP Hathras to appear before the court on 12 October. It is being told that the court is also angry with the top officials of DGP office for taking sides on the manner of cremation.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court takes suo motu cognizance of the #Hathras incident. Court seeks response from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order and Hathras DM & SP by 12th October – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Funeral was held late at night

Please tell that on Tuesday, a Dalit girl from Hathras died in a hospital in Delhi during treatment. After this, the family reached Hathras with the dead body of the girl in the presence of the police. The girl was cremated here late in the night. It is alleged that in the absence of family members, the police conducted the last rites in the night, keeping the police watch. The family was also not allowed to take the dead body of the victim to the house for the last time.

Rahul and Priyanka prevented from going to Hathras by police

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is on the opposition’s target regarding this matter. Today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were going to meet the victim’s family, who were stopped by the police. Even if they did not agree, they were taken into custody. During this, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the police had killed him.

FSL report does not confirm rape

Meanwhile, FSL and medical report of Hathras case has also come out. Rape has not been confirmed in both. In this regard, ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar said, ‘The post-mortem of the victim was done in Delhi. The funeral was done after the consent of the family members. The post-mortem report cited the throat injury and the trauma caused by it as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the report of Forensic Science Laboratory has also been received. It clearly states that no sperm or sperm has been found in the samples that were collected. ‘

Prashant Kumar further said, ‘It is clear that such things were wrongly done by some people to create caste tension in the state. The police has taken prompt action from the beginning. Now we will take further legal action. Such people will be identified who wanted to disturb social harmony in the state and incite ethnic violence. ‘

Let us tell that on September 14, the girl from village Chandpa went with her mother to the farm and according to the allegation, a young man resident of Sasni attacked her. The woman had given the names of three more youths in a statement to CO Sadabad, after which the police had increased the section of gang rape in the case. The police have already arrested the four accused in this case.