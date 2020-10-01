The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that in democracy a person has the freedom to express his views. But this does not mean that he is licensed to violate the constitutional rights of others.

Actually, on a petition filed on behalf of Samit Thakkar, Justice S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik’s bench was hearing. Thakkar has filed a petition against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister son Aditya Thackeray for quashing the FIR for tweet.

An FIR has been lodged against Thakkar at VP Marg Police Station for obscenity and libel. On Thursday, his lawyer Abhinav said during the arguments that the constitution gives every citizen the right to criticize even the Prime Minister.

This case has been done against two tweets made by Thakkar. His lawyer said that indecent language does not necessarily mean that he is obscene. Advocate Chandrachud also said during the cross-examination that two sections of IPC have been filed against Thakkar for insulting 499 and 500, but the complaint has been made on behalf of another person and not on behalf of the Chief Minister.

However, the judges said that the dignity of the public office should be maintained. He said- “Your client cannot violate someone else’s constitutional right.” Everyone knows that this right is not fair … If the criticism is right then the person who is in public office should have the ability to accept it from them. But, criticism should not be vulgar and unfair. “

The High Court also said that it has become much easier to criticize someone on social media. The bench said- “People now think that if they post against PM or CM, they will get publicity. You know that there is a separate left in the judiciary. Before the epidemic we used to get daily letters. “

