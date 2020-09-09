The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra. The court termed the BMC action extremely tragic. The court order came immediately after hearing. Earlier, BMC had vandalized Kangana’s office citing illegal construction.

The bench of SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla said that seeing the way BMC acted, prima facie smells of malice. The BMC should clarify its action through Affidavit by 3 pm on Thursday.



What did Kangana claim?

Let me tell you, Kangana, who was not in Mumbai at the time of the sabotage, moved the High Court through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to stop the illegal, arbitrary sabotage. Kangana claimed that the action of BMC was due to differences between some influential people working in administration and the Maharashtra government.

Court admitted that illegal construction did not happen overnight

The High Court admitted that it is clear that the illegal constructions referred to did not happen overnight. The BMC suddenly issued notice to the petitioner, even when she was out of state. They were asked to reply within 24 hours and despite written request they were not given further time and vandalized.



Mumbai would have done something else if I acted on the remaining illegal constructions

The High Court further said, “We cannot help but want to say here that if MCGM had acted on the many illegal constructions present in the city with the same speed, this city would have been a different place to live.”

Initially BMC’s lawyer was not present

When the matter was brought to notice at 12.30 pm, initially no BMC lawyer was present. Kangana’s lawyer Siddiqui said that 40% of the premises had already been demolished.

Court said – try to waste time

At the same time, the BMC in-house lawyer said that he did not have a petition copy and no officer was present with Kangana. The High Court said BMC tried to waste the court’s time and vandalized it in the meantime. The court verbally asked BMC’s counsel to immediately ask the BMC chief to stop the vandalism in view of the pending petition.

Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar after demolition at BMC office

Told the court- BMC Chief’s phone stopped

The High Court was told that BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal’s phone is constantly coming off. The message was passed 10 minutes later and the sabotage was stopped. Senior Counsel Sakhare appeared 15 minutes later from BMC. After this, the court told Sakhare that such action cannot be accepted by MCGM at all.

Notice served on Tuesday

Sakhare immediately called the assistant municipal commissioner and executive engineer of the H / West ward. When the court questioned him, he said that on September 5, it was found that some work was going on in the bungalow. When the officials came to know about this, they reached the site on 7 September and on Tuesday sent a notice of demolition.