From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/03/2024 – 12:31

HBR Realty announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary SPE HBR1 filed an eviction lawsuit against WeWork the day before for non-payment.

The action “arises from the breach of the lease agreement signed between WeWork and SPE HBR1 of the enterprise called HBR Corporate Faria Lima, located in São Paulo, SP, and belonging to the HBR 3A platform”, it stated in a relevant fact.

When contacted by Reuters, WeWork said it was unaware of any eviction notice and that the company continues to operate in its entirety in all buildings in Brazil.

“Our temporary actions are intended to accelerate conversations to reach resolutions that are in the best interest of our entire ecosystem, mutually beneficial, and better aligned with current market conditions,” it said in a statement.

“Negotiations are already resulting in agreements with landlords and we remain committed to providing the excellent service our members expect.”

According to HBR Realty, all terms and procedures set out in the lease agreement were followed.

“Given the lack of regularization by the end of the established deadlines, SPE HBR1 filed an Eviction Action on September 2, 2024 due to lack of payment,” he added.