For fans of the series HBO Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty who were hoping for a third season, were given grim news Sunday night. Shortly after the second season finale premiered, it was announced that there would not be a third season and that the series was cancelled.

Although Winning Time was entertaining, had a smaller audience than the previous season and received a lot of criticism from the players who were portrayed in the series. The author of the book on which the series was based, Jeff Pearlman, was very vocal about the possibility that there would not be a third season. He posted several times on social media, pleading with fans to help increase viewership.

“And, to be frank, I’m worried that there won’t be a third season. And it’s not about me. I’m fine. This is a cast of incredible young actors living this. So seriously, tell your friends to support Winning Time and show @hbo you want it to continue. Peace. #winningtime”

The series was based on the dynasty of the Los Angeles Lakers of the era showtime in the 1980s, and addressed all the trials and tribulations the franchise faced to become what it is today. He discussed how Dr. Jerry Buss built the team, the rivalry between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics, and much more. It was a dramatized retelling of the events, but some people who were portrayed resented the reenactment.

Earvin Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West have all expressed dissatisfaction with the series, which could have been one of the reasons for the low ratings. Everyone has claimed that the show’s portrayal of people was inaccurate, and Abdul-Jabbar even went so far as to say that the show was boring.

This series had a lot of potential, and unfortunately, it is forced to come to an end prematurely.

Editor’s note: Watch this series, from the beginning I thought: “how did they manage to not have problems with the real counterparts of all this?” Now I have my answer 🙁