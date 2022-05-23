One of the most anticipated shows is certainly that of The Last of Us, the TV series in production at HBO that will trace the story of Joel and Ellie in the award-winning work of Naughty Dog. There have not yet been official communications on the release date, making fans and insiders speculate about a possible arrival of the series for the beginning of 2023.

These days it seems to have received an additional confirmation, directly from the director of the pilot episode Kantemir Balagov, unbalancing with a “start of next year”. We must not forget, however, as he himself stated, that the TV series is still in production, so any date is susceptible to delays.

There is a lot of waiting to see how the events of The Last of Us will be transposed into a TV series given the “raw” and truthful story with which everything is told. However, HBO should be a guarantee and we should be far from what has been accessed for Halo, which is a drastic change in characterization of the characters.

Source: CoomincBook