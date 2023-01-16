It’s been a long old wait, but HBO’s live-action TV adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is finally here – and, following this weekend’s barnstorming premiere episode, HBO has teased some of the horrors to come in its latest trailer.

Prior to the Last of Us premiere, early word from critics was extremely positive, giving fans of the games plenty to get excited about – and Sunday’s first episode suggested the hype was well-earned, introducing a stellar cast and expanding on the source material’s opening hour or so in largely effective, impactful ways.

With the scene now set, the pieces are in places for Ellie and Joel’s memorable road trip across a post-apocalyptic United States – which, given the opening episode’s surprisingly close adherence to the source material, will almost certainly see plenty of fan-favorite moments given the live-action treatment as the weeks go on. And HBO has now teased some of the events to come in its latest trailer.

The Last of Us – The Weeks Ahead trailer.

Spoilers are fairly light, but obviously you should give it a miss if you want to go in totally unsullied (or as spoiler-free as you can get if you’ve already played the game), but it promises plenty of good stuff to come , from proper fungal-headed clickers – and yes, that sound is in there – to Nick Offerman in the role of Bill.

New episodes of The Last of Us will debut every Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am for the next eight weeks, each being made available on-demand via Sky and Now TV immediately after. Eurogamer’s The Last of Us super-fan Victoria Kennedy will be sharing her thoughts from her on this very site each week as the series progresses.