Second strikes for The Last Of Us Season 2the conclusive show (it is assumed) of the series of HBO extension is further delayed due to Hollywood’s double strike of the screenwriters in the first placeand secondly but not least, by the actors.

The strike stopped us.

said the showrunner Craig Mazinwhile the studio is in a frantic search for the actress who would play the role of Abbya key character in the saga.

Things were in the works. Abby was the first role we wanted to tackle. We have a pretty good track record of major cast announcements and people saying, “Really?”, and it will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we’ve done things right so far and the public (largely) seems to agree with us. Even the Academy seems to think we’ve done things right.

Unfortunately the situation seems to be critical as Abby is the main antagonist throughout the second season (as it is in the game from which the series is inspired): if Hollywood does not come out of this strike, it is unlikely that we will be able to see the light of the publication respecting the scheduled times. We look forward to new updates on this.