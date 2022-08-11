The filming of the adaptation of The Last of Us from HBO are finished, ahead of next year’s launch. However, two key characters had remained shrouded in mystery until now.

IGN revealed that Henry will be played by Lamar Johnsonwhile his younger brother Sam will be played by Keivonn Woodard. Interestingly, protagonists Joel and Ellie will meet the brothers in Kansas City, rather than Pittsburgh as in the game. According to the press release, the brothers “hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking revenge“.

Johnson is a Canadian actor known for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, while Woodard is a young promise. Both will be joined by veterans Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves) and Elaine Miles (Northern Exposure), who will guest star as new characters Marlon and Florence. The two are described as “a married couple surviving alone in the post-apocalyptic Wyoming wilderness“.

Thrilled to share Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard are bringing Henry and Sam to life in @HBO‘s The Last of Us along with Graham Greene and Elaine Miles as new characters, Marlon and Florence. Can’t wait to watch! 📺 ♥https://t.co/moH6VRw2Jt – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 10, 2022



The vice president of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, has stated that this will be the most faithful adaptation of a video game ever made, although he has always hinted that it will expand the plot. We know that Joel and Ellie’s original voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will both have roles on the show and will also play new characters.

Source: Pushsquare.