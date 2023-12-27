The HBO series of The Last of Us is in first place in the ranking of the most illegally downloaded television shows via BitTorrent in 2023. The rest of the podium is occupied by Disney+ productions, specifically The Mandalorian and Loki , in second and third place respectively. Let's see the top 10 in full:

Disney+ and Apple TV series are among the most pirated with BitTorrent, Netflix not received

Thanks to The Last of Us, HBO for the second year in a row it conquers first position in the ranking of the most pirated shows, given that last year House of the Dragon stood out. The broadcaster also held this unwelcome record for years thanks to the Games of Thrones series, which was the most illegally downloaded until the last season.

In general, all the top ten positions are occupied by television series belonging to subscription services, which we can hypothesize is due to an excessive fragmentation of the offer, with users preferring to illegally download certain series rather than subscribing to multiple platforms at the same time or alternating them .

Another interesting detail is that not even a show created by appears in the top 10 Netflix, which can be interpreted in various ways. Perhaps subscribers to this platform are the least likely to deactivate their subscription (and therefore do not need to illegally download its TV series), or this year's internal productions have not proven to be particularly captivating or perhaps it is a mix of the two things.