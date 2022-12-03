The HBO TV series, arriving on January 16, 2023 in Italy exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW, was shown in the official trailer, released a few minutes ago. The series, inspired by the well-known Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation, just over a month after its release, returns to show itself with new images and scenes.

The story of The Last Of Us takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a cunning survivor, is tasked with getting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a tightly guarded quarantine zone. A seemingly easy task that soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, as the two will have to cross the United States together and depend on each other for survival.

In all likelihood, for those who already know the plot of the game, the series will explore various phases of the saga, probably related to the first The Last of Us and the Left Behind DLC. It also seems that new plots will be inserted to deepen the world born of Naughty Dog and now transposed on HBO by the creator of Chernobyl, Craig Mazin (but also with the collaboration of Neil Druckmann of the software house).

Pedro Pascal plays Joel E Bella Ramsey instead Ellie, the two protagonists of the series. They will be by their side Gabriel Luna like Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess; later confirmed Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill. Storm Reid will play Riley and Merle Dandridge is Marlene.

Recall that in the series there will be various cameos, including those of the two main voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson: it is possible to see the latter in the trailer, in the role of a woman holding a child in her hands. HBO’s The Last of Us will arrive on January 16, 2023 in Italy exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.