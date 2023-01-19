There first episode of the series of HBO’s The Last Of Us took everyone by surprise, earning it 4.7 million viewers in just one week and rightfully taking one of the places at the top of the ranking of the best video game adaptations around. But maybe there is a detail that not everyone knows.

It is a curiosity about Clickers, infected people who no longer have the ability to see, but have excellent hearing and move with echolocation, thus producing sounds from time to time, literally series of clicks, which have become iconic to the game. The day before yesterday on Twitter Naughty Dog made it known what to do clicker sounds they will be the same actors who played them in the play.

Misty Lee and Phillip Kovats, who voiced the clickers in The Last of Us game, returned to play the terrifying creatures in the HBO series, according to Naughty Dog Info. pic.twitter.com/spqjN3Fkug — IGN (@IGN) January 17, 2023

Misty Lee and Phillip Kovats will then return as the most famous enemies in the game.

And while the creators of the original game celebrate 10 since its release, Neil Druckmann, the creative director of Naughty Dog, said that feels that there are still stories to be told in the world of the franchise, going to reinforce the rumors that the study stands working on the third game of the saga. In short, it seems that the future of The Last of Us is still to be written.