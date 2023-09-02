The Last of Us is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful TV series of 2023,

After this success, HBO extension has given the green light to the production of a second season, which will focus on the events narrated in the video game The Last of Us Part II.

The writers’ strike started in May, however, has put all film and TV series production on hold, and the next actors strike it has only made the already delicate situation in Hollywood worse.

Neil Druckmanncreator of the video game The Last of Us and co-writer of the HBO series of the same name, told Entertainment Weekly that production on the second season will begin as soon as the strike ends:

We have all of Season 2 mapped out and are ready to go as soon as the strike ends.

Druckmann then spoke briefly about The Last of Us Part IIIhowever declaring that he cannot say anything about it:

As for the next Naughty Dog game I can’t say anything. My communications director would butcher me.

Craig Mazinthe other co-writer of the series, also confirmed that the plot of the second season was already outlined before the writers and actors went on strike:

We were able to outline all of season 2. And I also wrote and sent the script for the first episode to HBO before the writers’ strike started. I think it’s becoming more and more likely that we won’t be able to start shooting on schedule.

It is not yet clear how long the strikes of writers and actors will last and, therefore, we can do nothing but wait for the new developments related to this situation. Based on how everything will evolve we will know what will be the fate of the second season of The Last of Us.