The TV show “the idol” has been canceled after one season, poorly received, he confirmed HBO.

“After much reflection and consideration, HBOas well as the creators and producers, have decided not to continue with a second season,” said a spokesperson for HBO it’s a statement. “the idol was one of the most provocative original shows on HBO and we are pleased with the strong response from the public.”

The five-part series followed Lily-Rose Depp as a Britney-esque pop star who falls for a cult leader and nightclub owner, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, revealing the seedy side of the music industry. .

The series was called abusive and pornographic by some critics after its first screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Like the hit show HBO “Euphoria“, “the idol” was directed by Sam Levinson.

Variety called her a “sleazy masculine fantasy,” writing: “It shouldn’t take degradation and suffering to make Jocelyn strong. The audience of ‘Euphoria‘ won’t be too surprised by the embarrassing way in which (Levinson) treats Depp’s character, as both she and the show seem to be caught under The Weeknd’s thumb.

But controversy had swirled around the production for months before. The first director left the show with roughly 80% completion, Rolling Stone reported earlier this year, citing sources who spoke of a chaotic production environment.

When the show aired, the negative reviews kept pouring in.

“The expression ‘From the sublime to the ridiculous’ has seldom been so apt as when seeing ‘the idol‘, the new supposedly sexy drama from HBOsaid a review by CNN’s Brian Lowry in June.

Lowry later added that HBO had ‘ended with a’showgirls‘ ridiculously bad for our times, abruptly and conspicuously ending his run of outstanding dramatic successes (see ‘succession‘, ‘The White Lotus‘ and ‘The Last of Us‘)”.

Although the show “tried its best (and occasionally tossed and sideways) to be provocative…its most conspicuous flaw was not so much being offensive as simply boring, a quality that persisted throughout its five episodes,” Lowry wrote. .

‘can be considered’the idol‘ Like an experiment in creative freedom that didn’t work out, which happens all the time,” Lowry concluded.

Via: CNN

Editor’s note: Hey! Just when she was thinking of giving it a try, too bad she got in the way. Ahsokawhich is not like being so much to my liking ¬¬