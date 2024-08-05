HBO has teased audiences with a preview of its 2025 schedule, also revealing clips of a new Game of Thrones spin-off and a clip of The Last of Us Season 2. The teaser, released shortly before the season 2 finale Of House of the Dragon Sunday night, offers a taste of the stories and characters that will capture viewers’ attention next year.

Among the highlights is the highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us. After the overwhelming success of its first season, fans are eager to see how the adaptation of the famous video game will develop. Equally anticipated is the third season of White Lotusa series that has consistently received critical praise for its style and complex characters.

Adding to the excitement, HBO also revealed a first look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdomsa new spin-off from the Game of Thrones universe. This series promises to explore the rich lore of Westeros, delving into stories that have yet to be told on screen and telling the tales of Sir Duncan the Tall.

Also show short clips of EN: Welcome to Derrythe prequel to the famous film inspired by the work of Stephen King which aims to expand the story linked to Pennywise and all the related imagery.

2024 is also set to be packed with big releases, setting the stage for an exciting year. Among these, the most notable The Penguina spin-off series from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This show will delve into the underworld of Gotham City, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as the iconic villain.

Fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be delighted by Dune: Prophecya prequel series that explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit. To round it all off, some long-awaited confirmations of HBO such as Industry (season three), The Sex Lives of College Girls (season three) and Harley Quinn (season five), as well as James Gunn’s DC animated series, Creature Commandos, one of the pieces of the new DC Universe.