The acclaimed HBO series The idol with Lily-Rose Depp and singer The Weeknd ends after one season. The prestige project was the intended successor to hits like Euphoria , but received rare harsh reviews. Now that the plug is out, reviewers are kicking: “I wish I could erase this from my memory.”

The statement from streaming service HBO reads: “The idol was one of our most provocative programs and we are pleased with the strong response from the audience. After much thought and consideration, we, together with the makers and producers, have decided not to make a second season.’

The Guardian compares it to a cleverly worded obituary of someone who was clearly no good. ‘Provocative’ mainly means that the show was laughed at, the ‘strong audience reaction’ is reminiscent of the magazine’s ‘worst sex scene ever’ label GQ.

That was still mild: The Guardian mentioned The idol rather “one of the worst shows ever made” and wrote that The Weeknd should appear before the International Criminal Court in The Hague because of his acting performance. And that while the series cost many millions of euros and HBO until recently guaranteed quality. See also HS Analysis | Awak Kuier now has the opportunity of a lifetime - development must come

What is the criticism about? Also read: Press is disgusted by ‘worst sex scene ever’ with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp in The idol

Now that HBO is burying the series, the newspaper is stamping things out, headlined ‘the world’s least sexy series’. Also with Vogue hangs the flag: journalist Kate Lloyd wishes several scenes could be erased from her memory. Like many other media, she denounces the ‘misogyny’ in the series about a young pop star (Depp) who falls under the spell of a nightclub owner (The Weeknd).

The show was probably intended as a satirical look at the music world and the dangers of fame, but the result, according to reviewers, is “torture porn” with women as victims. In retrospect, the series does not even deserve such a substantive analysis, says Lloyd. “The show is stupid and bad. Very bad. It would be like writing a master’s thesis about an improvised elementary school play.’ See also Milonov criticized the behavior of Ukrainian fans at the futsal European Championship

The idol ©HBO



The critics didn’t get it

When it was previously rumored that the series would not get a sequel, HBO immediately said that nothing had been decided yet. The makers rejected all criticism. The maligned sex scene had to be bad and was meant to make viewers dislike The Weeknd’s character, the artist said. Lily-Rose Depp found her explicit nude scenes necessary and, in her own words, enjoyed them. Critics just don’t get it, was the idea.

Vogue thinks it’s nonsense and refers to the main creators, co-creator The Weeknd and director Sam Levinson. ‘Every minute of The idol makes you feel like the men behind it think they’re the smartest, sexiest, funniest, most daring people, who are the absolute best at sex and show us how it’s all done. And yet… it was so bad.”

See also Economy - Machines smarter than humans?: Elon Musk and others call for a brake on artificial intelligence Lily Rose Depp at The idol. ©HBO



Watch the trailer for The Idol below:

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: