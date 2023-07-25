The HBO platform premieres this Monday the documentary “Golden Boy” about the former boxing champion in six divisions and Olympic gold medalist Oscar de la hoyaa production that explores his triumphs and the fight against his own demons, the producer announced in a statement.

Oscar De La Hoya, 50, reveals in various interviews what his spectacular career was like, in which he won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and lifted 11 world titles in six categories.

Born 50 years ago into the Mexican migrant community in East Los Angeles, Oscar de la hoya He was considered a hero who promised to be an example inside and outside the ring.

But the hero baptized as “Golden Boy” (El Niño de Oro) has also seen his life wrapped in scandals.

The documentary, directed by Fernando Villena, also explores the struggle of the human being behind the athlete for accepting lifelong demons and “the impossible burden of a nickname he couldn’t live up to,” according to HBO.

De La Hoya invited his fans, detractors, and the general public to view his documentary.

“Let’s say that all the crap you talk about me is nothing compared to what I lived through,” the ex-boxer, whose father and grandfather were boxers, stressed on Twitter.

the documentary of HBO It also features the participation of family, friends and associates of the athlete, including his father Joel, his sister Cecilia, his brother Joel Jr., his children Atiana, Jacob, and Devon, and his ex-fiancée Shanna Moakler.

Former trainer Jesús Rivero, boxing promoter Bob Arum and boxing legend Bernard Hopkins also take part in the documentary.

