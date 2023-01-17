The Last of Us already premiered in HBO Max and it’s worth noting that his reception is the next positive. Many people consider this production as a series that is truly faithful to video games.despite the fact that perhaps the actors do not look alike or do not take their role again, although there is one that deviates from this rule.

Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the video game, has another live-action role in The Last of Us. The same happened with Ashley Johnson, who will have a supporting role of a mom who is about to give birth at the worst time of all.

Now, who did put their voice in the video game and resume their role in the series: Merle Dandrige. This actress gave life to Marlene in the already distant 2013 when The Last of Us It came out on the PlayStation 3.

Now, Merle is not impromptu, she has already won a BAFTA award and her histrionic capacity is proven as follows. She is technically a good choice for her to take the role of Marlene, the leader of the fireflies.

Craig Mazin stated that Merle was younger than Marlene when the game came out in 2013, so it’s a good idea at this point for her to reprise that role in the live-action.

Neil Druckmann added that Merle just doesn’t age and standing next to her makes you look really old. It is worth remembering that the relationship between Marlene and Ellie is very important and transcendental for the video game.

Where to watch The Last of Us series?

At least between now and March, the topic of conversation for many video game fans will be about The Last of Us Live Action series, however, at the moment the question is where you can see this new production. The truth is that it’s easy, you can do it through the HBO Max streaming service or, failing that, on the pay cable channel, HBO.

The curious thing about this is that each new episode of the series comes out at the same time on both the streaming service and the television channel, so if one option doesn’t work, then you also have the other. Have you seen the first episode yet? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion in the comments section.

