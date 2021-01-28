Despite the fact that HBO Max decided to scrap most of the Game of Thrones prequels that were in production, and was left alone with House of the dragon and Tales of Dunko and Egg, now I would bet on an animated production.

As reported by the web portal Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service would be producing a new animated series that would expand the story of Game of Thrones, and that would be exclusive to HBO Max subscribers.

It is not yet known in which GOT era the animated show would be located, as the website indicates that the project is in a preliminary stage.

In late 2020, Tales of Dunko and Egg was also announced, another Game of Thrones spin-off that would be set 90 years before the events of the main series and that would tell the adventures of Duncan de Tall and Aegon V Targaryen when he was young. .

Warner has also not provided information about this new project, but it is expected that in the coming months, they will send an official statement.

House of the dragon – synopsis

The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will tell of the rise of the Targaryen family. The fiction will show how this dynasty conquers Aegon and the Dance of the Dragons, the famous civil war that faced Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen. In addition, you can see how the family tames the dangerous fire spitters.