













HBO Max would be about to withdraw from its platform content that will cause you nostalgia

These are now in the Last Chance section for users to see them before they are left off this platform when May ends. So you have to take advantage to see them.

It should be noted that this news is in relation to HBO Max in the United States. So far there is no official announcement from this service about whether the same will happen in Latin America.

In this sense, the only thing that can be done is to be aware of social networks to see if there are changes.

This is not something new; it actually happens since the summer of last year. Adjustments are something that happens frequently.

The list of cartoons and animated series that will leave the HBO Max catalog in the US at the end of May 2023 is as follows:

01. Ben 10: Ultimate Alien

02. Ben 10 Omniverse

03. Ben 10: Alien Force

04. Dexter’s Laboratory

05. Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

06. flapjack

07. Clarence

08. metalocalypse

09. Space Ghost Coast to Coast

In this case, the most affected program is Ben 10since he will lose three of his different incarnations.

It’s also a bit painful to watch the output of cartoons like Dexter’s Laboratory and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

These cartoons have many fans and their episodes are watched over and over again. Space Ghost Coast to CoastFor her part, she also has her followers and surely many will miss her on HBO Max.

Not on the Last Chance page but listed in the Cartoon Network hub as leaving soon: Flapjack, Foster’s Home, Dexter’s Laboratory, and three of the Ben 10 sequel series. Not sure if they’re actually going or if HBO Max’s streaming licenses for these shows just need to be renewed. pic.twitter.com/HAvOUofs3V — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) May 1, 2023

flapjackfor its part, is also known by its full name of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjackand it is another series from Cartoon Network along with Clarence.

The only Adult Swim representative on the aforementioned list is metalocalypse. So you will have to see these programs on their respective channels, other video services or physical format. The latter if available.

HBO Max will have a major change on May 23, 2023, when it will drop the ‘HBO’ part of its name and go just Max. Likewise, it will modify the price of your subscription. From Latin America we will have to keep an eye on it.

