A new year has sprung up and that means things like inflation will still be around as bringing all sorts of entertainment or even basic necessities get more and more expensive. For that reason, streaming platforms are not going to be left behind, and now, it is mentioned that HBO Max will have its respective monetary figure on the rise. It is worth mentioning that this figure is not as big as you can imagine, since it will go from $14.99 to $15.99. Since 2020, when the application was launched, this type of adjustment had not been made, so users should not have much problem. . In addition, at the moment it has only been confirmed in the United States, or at least that has been said. The changes take effect immediately, starting January 12, for new customers, while existing customers will see the increase when their next bill is uploaded starting February 11. Even with all this, those who do not agree with the price, have time to cancel their membership to avoid inconvenience. This is what the press release says: This dollar price increase will allow us to continue to invest in delivering even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users. Remember that a long-awaited series on the platform arrives on January 15, The Last of Us. Via: IGN



Editor’s note: For now, a price increase has not been mentioned in Latam, so there is no need to worry too much, although this type of action is normally followed between regions, so it would not be surprising if the price rises in the middle of the year. The post HBO Max would be about to increase its prices first appeared on Atomix.

#HBO #Max #increase #prices