Yes, despite the fact that Warner Bros. owns these and that this platform belongs to them, this legendary content will say goodbye.

This will happen starting December 31, 2023 along with movies and other content based on DC Comics characters as well as other franchises.

Surely some may wonder why Looney Tunes and other content is being removed. The fact is that HBO Max licensed it from Warner Bros. through an agreement between companies.

But this expired at the end of 2022 and Max showed no interest in renewing it. It is a mystery, at least for now, if they will return at some point or reach another platform. In December 2022, at least 256 shorts were eliminated from the 16-31 seasons.

What was still present from Looney Tunes were seasons 1 to 15, which includes another 255 animated shorts. In addition to them, HBO Max will withdraw The Looney Tunes Show and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Regarding DC Comics content the following will be removed:

batman (1966)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

Teen Titans Go! (Two films)

LEGO DC (Two films)

Various movies DC Superhero Girls

In addition to the above and Looney Tunes, HBO Max also loses Tom and Jerry movies. Those are the cases of Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993), Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007) and Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014).

The removal of all this content means savings in royalties for HBO Max, but this service is once again no longer the place where everything related to Warner Bros. is available.

