For now, things have not been favorable for HBO Max, since it has been reported that several films are being removed from the catalog, most of them being original productions. And now, it is mentioned that it will lose this name as such to merge with another well-known platform, which is linked in other regions. It was recently mentioned that HBO Max and Discovery + will become a single entity, this in order to reduce individual costs and that shows from both parties are also released. In addition, on the part of Warner Bros. the productions are going to focus on great cinematographic successes, and for this decision films like Batgirl have been canceled.



At the most recent investor meeting, executives explain that HBO Max and Discovery Plus are experiencing a very strong moment. The company Warner Bros. Discovery is clear that they are aimed at different audiences, but that they can coexist in one place and thus be allowed to reach a larger audience. With high quality shows for users. A name has not yet been given to this new platform, but it is confirmed that in the fall it will be present in Latin America, so it is evident that in a few more weeks there will be a great notification. In addition, with more content available, it is possible that a price change will be carried out, and above all, make an adjustment for those who paid for the year in advance. Via: New York Times

