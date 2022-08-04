hbo max will be absorbed by DiscoveryPlus. Streaming, which has only been out for a year, will say goodbye to its solo existence after the merger of both payment services was announced today, August 4. Several of the users have been surprised because the platform was receiving praise from viewers for its original television series and movies, such as “Euphoria”.

On the other hand, because it is not known what will happen to various products in the catalog that HBO Max currently handles, some users have decided to laugh instead of cry, and have created funny memes for that. Here we show you the best reactions.

The funniest reactions on Twitter

HBO Max memes. Photo: @GcFeelipe_/Twittter

HBO Max memes. Photo: @sochoj/Twitter

HBO Max memes. Photo: GG

HBO Max memes. Photo: Twitter screenshot/@aguzmanromo

HBO Max memes. Photo: @Thereallkelerman/Twitter

HBO Max memes. Photo: @dairasmt/Twitter

What happened to HBO Max and Warner bros.?

hbo max has become one of the platforms with the highest growth in number of users in recent months, but with the merger between warnermedia (original owner of HBO) and Discovery, it is not known what will happen to several of these original contents that the streaming service has.

Warner Bros. Discovery is the new name of the company, whose transaction was valued at 43 billion dollars. And the internal restructuring is causing direct consequences, especially with HBO Max and its productions.

The end of HBO Max is coming

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be merged into a new streaming platform. In the quarterly accounts of the company, this Thursday, August 4, it has been confirmed that both will now be one. The change will start in the summer of 2023 in the US and in Latin America, in the second half of that year.