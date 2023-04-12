













HBO Max will change its name and will have content from Discovery Plus | EarthGamer

That’s right, the company wants to leave out the term ‘HBO’ which for some is the most important part of the name of this video-on-demand platform.

But it is not the only information available. Also, and as some suspected, Max will have a mix of Discovery+ and HBO Max content.

Its launch may be in May or June 2023, and apparently it will have various modalities for subscribers.

We recommend: Hogwarts Legacy would have a Live-Action series on HBO Max.

One of them will be similar to the current one, where it is necessary to pay $16 dollars a month or its equivalent in different national currencies.

So in addition to strings like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us of HBO Max, the new video service will include productions such as Fixer Upper and Property Brothers.

Fountain: HBO Max.

It is since December of last year that talks began about the change of name of HBO Max and the merger of content with Discovery +. Since then the idea has been under review by the legal team at Warner Bros. Discovery.

But then the news broke that Discovery+ would continue as a standalone after the launch of Max. So this other platform will continue although it is a mystery for how long.

The thing is, Warner Bros. Discovery seems willing to share HBO content with other services. In January 2023, the announcement of an agreement with Amazon came so that part of the programming of this platform reaches Amazon.

That will be under the name of Warner Pass for Amazon Prime Video. Trials of this modality are limited to France for now, and offer free access to The Last of Usa stellar HBO series.

Fountain: HBO Max.

What remains to be known about the successor to HBO Max is its exact release date, and whether or not it will apply to all countries or regions where it already has a presence.

Another important detail to know is the cost of Max compared to its predecessor according to each nation.

There’s a lot missing for Warner Bros. Discovery to share about this video-on-demand service. The information should be out before the summer.

With details from The New York Times. In addition to HBO Max we have more geek information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.