The HBO Max streaming platform becomes Max in Latin America and marks a significant change for users in the region. This transformation, following the procedure implemented in the United States in May 2023, results from the merger between HBO Max and Discovery+. In addition to the logo modification, this variation is expected to renew the streaming experience for subscribers.

A notable advantage is that current HBO Max users in Latin America, including those in Peru, will not lose profiles, history or lists, as these will be automatically transferred to Max. Additionally, other good news for customers is that the new platform will offer a broader variety of content, including HBO Max favorites, as well as programming from HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel.

When is the exact date that HBO Max will become Max in Latin America?

The transformation of HBO Max to Max It will take place on February 27 throughout Latin America. This change marks a milestone in the evolution of streaming services in the region, offering a more diverse and content-enriched platform. In this way they seek to give more competition to their rival in the field, Netflix.

What does the change from HBO Max to Max affect in Latin America?

The change from HBO Max to Max represents an expansion in the offering of content and services. By integrating Discovery+, users will have access to a wider range of programs and series, thus improving the entertainment experience on the platform.

Movies from HBO, Max Originals and select productions from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim and more can be viewed. Simply put, this change will positively affect all your subscribers,

Will the HBO Max subscription price be the same or will it vary with your switch to Max?

The price for the HBO Max subscription will remain as it is, for the moment, according to the official website of the aforementioned streaming platform. In Peru, HBO Max offers three subscription plans, each with specific features and prices.

Monthly plan: 29.90 soles (8 dollars) for one month

Quarterly plan: 79.90 soles ($21) for three months

Annual plan: 254.90 soles ($67) for one year

What devices will Max be available on now?

Max, which will transform on February 27 when it is no longer HBO Max, will be available for use on phones, tablets, computers, televisions, streaming players, set-top boxes and video game consoles. In this way, you will be able to watch the highest-grossing film of 2023, 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In addition to the new releases in February, such as 'La hija de dios', the docuseries about Dalma Maradona, daughter of the late former Argentine soccer player, Diego Armando Maradona; and the second season of 'Tokio Vic and the third of 'La brea'

