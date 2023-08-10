These days, the Warner Bros. Discovery company is not very fond of, since they have made mistakes that are beyond understanding, that includes removing a lot of content from the platform now known as Max and also cancel planned products for it. That has made some users feel like they have been scammed out of paying for their membership.

In the case of Mexico, this page is still known as HBO Max, and a kind of discount is being offered to users who are just joining the streaming service, this as part of giving a warm welcome. To this is added a kind of apology for withdrawing series that people wanted to continue watching, among them animation has been affected much more.

Among what is most striking with the discounts is the part of paying $399 MXN for a 3-month subscription at once, and that is one of the benefits, since the normal month costs approximately $179 MXN. For its part, there is the one-year offer at $1,249 MXN, and said price is the equivalent of saving about 5 months of using the platform.

In the same way, there is the latent promise that more quality series will arrive so that they keep paying the subscription, among them we have the second season of The Last of Usthe series of Harry Potter confirmed a few months ago and even movie premieres like the recent Barbie.

Via: HBO Max

Editor’s note: When HBO Max first arrived in Mexico, it had a much better price and little by little they have been raising it, and the benefits are not really worth it. Hopefully by the time The Last of Us comes out again it won’t be so expensive.