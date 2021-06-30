HBO Max finally reaches Latin America. This service joins the two current digital platforms: HBO Go and HBO Now. The big difference will be that this is a streaming service with more exclusive titles and some near-simultaneous movie releases with their box office counterparts.

So, here we tell you in more detail what is what HBO Max brings, what movies, exclusives and anime series you can enjoy now. In addition, the differences between the packages it has (and a 50% promotion that you cannot miss).

What anime series are available on HBO Max?

HBO Max will make available series and movies of all WarnerMedia, since Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, HBO, Warner Bros, Adult Swim, TNT, etc. So it’s no surprise that some of the anime series and movies that were licensed by those companies are available now, here are some of them:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Complete series (64 episodes).

– Complete series (64 episodes). Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World – (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA).

– (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA). In / Specter – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Keep your hands off Eizouken! – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Rurouni Kenshin – Complete series (94 episodes)

– Complete series (94 episodes) KONOSUBA – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

– Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes) Bungo stray dogs – Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes)

– Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes) Berserk – Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

– Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Kill la Kill – Season 1 (24 episodes)

– Season 1 (24 episodes) Your Lie in April – Season 1 (22 episodes)

– Season 1 (22 episodes) Erased – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Kiznaiver – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Schwarzes Marken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) 91 days – Season 1 (13 episodes)

– Season 1 (13 episodes) The Testament of Sister New Devil – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

– Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes) Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers – Season 1 (12 episodes)

– Season 1 (12 episodes) Hunter x hunter (coming soon)

(coming soon) Death note (coming soon)

And what series and movies could you see on HBO?

In the same way, there are series and movies of superheroes, action and more that could interest you in HBO Max. Many of them will arrive in later releases such as Dune or Space jam:

Dune

The Sisterhood

Green lantern

Tokyo Vice

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Americanah

DC Superhero High

Jellystone

Looney tunes

The boondocks

Tooned out

Adventure Time Distant Lands Together-Again

Zack Snyder Justice League

Infinity train

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

game of Thrones

Batman – The brave and the bold

Batwoman

Stargirl

Doom patrol

Batman: Mask of the Phantom

Constantine

Rick and morty

Will I be able to see King Kong vs Godzilla and other premieres?

Yes. In USA, it was possible to see the premiere of this film as well as others through HBO Max. So, at no additional cost, its box office premieres will hit the platform in just over a month after its premiere. This period is very short, comparing it with others such as Disney +.

So, if you were hoping to see the new movie of Space Jam, Suicide Squad or Dune, you can do it through your subscription at no additional cost.

How much does HBO Max cost in Latin America?

The first thing, if you already have HBO Go, you will receive an email from the company to explain how you can access HBO Max with your same account. And, if you don’t have your subscription yet, these are their rates:

Standard monthly: $ 149 pesos mxn

$ 149 pesos mxn Monthly mobile: $ 99 pesos mxn

$ 99 pesos mxn Three standard months: $ 133 pesos mxn per month

$ 133 pesos mxn per month Three months mobile: $ 89.67 pesos mxn per month

$ 89.67 pesos mxn per month Annual standard: $ 104.08 pesos mxn per month

$ 104.08 pesos mxn per month Annual mobile: $ 69.08 pesos mxn per month

The differences between the standard plan and the mobile HBO Max are as follows:

The standard plan allows you to have 5 profiles and up to 3 devices simultaneously; In addition to having content in 4K and being able to download the content.

allows you to have 5 profiles and up to 3 devices simultaneously; In addition to having content in 4K and being able to download the content. The mobile plan It is only available for tablets and mobile devices, and it only allows you to have a single profile.

In addition, they offer a 50% discount on the cost of new subscriptions.

