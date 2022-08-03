The problems are starting to be constant for hbo max and thus Warner Bros., as well as Discoverygiven that the cancellation of millionaire projects such as batgirl, and also the archive of original series. To this has been added that they would have massive layoffs in the company, something that is not favorable at all in these uncertain times.

hbo max It is a platform that encompasses quite a few popular franchises, but even with this, it seems that the profits are not enough to keep the million-dollar company afloat. Now there is talk of a merger with Discovery+all in order to spend less on two platforms and use a lot of the already generated repertoire.

Given this, they want to bet on large film productions, leaving aside films exclusively created to reach the purple streaming service. Therefore, many projects are in danger of being shelved, one of them has already been mentioned in rumors, batgirla film that was in post-production and may no longer be released.

To this is added that the 70% of their current staff would be cut, a massive move by the CEO David Zaslav, this one will probably leave a very bitter taste in the entertainment industry. For now they have not come out to give their final statements, but it is possible that in a few weeks clear information will be released on such decisions and what will happen to the dismissed personnel.

Via: Murphy’s Multiverse