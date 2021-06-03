Various film productions have marked a great moment in their return to theaters, in what is shaping up to be an apparent normality. Such is the case with tapes like Cruella, Fast and furious 9, A quiet place 2, among other. Likewise, many of them have also seen the light through the streaming platforms that they have in their favor.

In that sense, HBO Max has released the official trailer for Reminiscence, movie that brings back to Hugh jackman and Rebecca Ferguson to the big screen, a duo you will easily remember for their outstanding performance in the acclaimed musical The Greatest Showman.

Renowned actors will play Nick Bannister and Mae, respectively, in a feature film that promises to keep the viewer on the edge of their chair. This is because this new science fiction thriller is scheduled to have a premiere, both in theaters and through HBO Max, on August 20. However, as specified in the description of the trailer, the film will be available via streaming only for 31 days from its arrival in the projection rooms – at least in the United States.

As reported by Variety, This movement is part of a WarnerMedia strategy, which seeks to promote interest in streaming services, Especially nowadays, when the market is dominated by big platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Who plays in Reminiscence?

In addition to the participation of Jackman and Ferguson, the cast of this promising film project is made up of Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalia Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

What is Reminiscence about?

The official synopsis opens with Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator who is tasked with traveling through the dark but beguiling world of the minds of his clients, whom he helps recover lost memories.

However, Bannister’s life changes forever when he accepts a new user, Mae (Ferguson). That’s when a simple lost and found affair turns into a dangerous obsession.

As the fearless investigator struggles to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and a new question pops up on the board: how far would you go to hold on to those you love?