Today streaming services are something common, because since Netflix started with this type of business, many other companies like Disney and Warner they wanted to take their piece of cake. This has led to more original productions of these platforms being made and therefore, the price increase on a regular basis is imminent.

Not long ago HBO Max has confirmed that an adjustment of figures will be made in the coming days, this both for Mexico As for all of Latin America, so users must pay a little more. Either those who just joined the platform or people who are already subscribed. It is worth mentioning, those who have the 50% discount will be adjusted with the new price.

In the case of Mexico Users have shared that the new figure is $180 MX, because in their 50% offer email you can see that with the adjustment it is $89 MX.

Here is the statement from the company itself:

Comunicate of #HBOMax about the increase in the subscription price. Customers who have the 50% discount will keep it but now on the new price of the plan. pic.twitter.com/dihEw2mqEu — HBOMAXNewsLA (@HBOMaxNewsLATAM) February 28, 2023

For now, those who just renew their membership in the next few months should have no problem paying what they used to, but the next March 30th the setting will be applied. And as mentioned, it is not only for Mexicobut also for Latam, then Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombiaamong other countries must receive their respective addition.

Via: HBO

Editor’s note: This is not surprising at all, the same has been done Netflix little by little and no one has complained. Let’s remember that the red platform started with the normal plan at $99 MX and now that same plan costs $219 MX. So the others were to follow suit.