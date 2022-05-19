During the presentation of Warner Bros Discovery Upfront A first look at the series was released Velma. This production will be launched in hbo max and will tell us stories focused on an adult audience with the companion of Scooby Doo as its protagonist. What they showed emphasized this aspect.

the series of Velma in hbo max will serve as a kind of origin story for the character, before joining Mystery Inc.. Warner Bros. ordered a first season which will have 10 episodeswhich will be in charge of Mindy Kalling. Actress known for The Office will serve as the executive producer and voice of the young detective.

Mindy Kaling was present to show the first look at the series of Velma. It was an image that makes it quite clear that it will be different from the cartoons of Scooby Doo. Since we see a murdered woman and a group of half-naked girls behind. It may be a somewhat risky project.

Something to highlight in the image is that for the first time we see the ethnic change of Velma. Since this series was announced, it was said that the female lead would be changed to have South Asian ancestry. Of course, his most iconic elements of the character are still there, like his haircut and his glasses.

For now There is no exact date when the Velma series will arrive at HBO Max. It should be noted that the first look was just an image and not a trailer as such. Perhaps they are still in the production process, so it is likely that we will see it until next year.

Velma’s series on HBO Max was a source of controversy

The Velma series on HBO Max is not new news. Since February 2021 this project was announced, but to a very negative reception. Many Twitter users were launched against the lack of Scooby-Doo and mainly against the change of ethnicity of the protagonist. Something that bothered Mindy Kaling.

During an interview he said ‘I got a lot of tweets saying ‘so it’s not Velma’ or things like that. People were like ‘no no no’ but I think people shouldn’t be surprised that Velma is someone of South Asian descent‘.

She also indicated that the answers made her be more careful with the protagonist. ‘She’s a great character, she’s very smart and I couldn’t understand how people can’t imagine a very smart, somewhat nerdy, nearsighted girl who loves to solve mysteries and who is from India. There are also nerds in India. we love her and we will make her have great adventures’. Will they see the Velma series when it comes to HBO Max?

