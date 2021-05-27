With “close to 100 years” offering content, the entertainment giant makes the leap to streaming in the region. HBO has officially launched in Latin America the arrival of its streaming platform, HBO Max, which represents tough competition in the new era of television. “Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global deployment of HBO Max. We are delighted that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy the HBO Max platform and its incredible collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and reliable sources of entertainment and information in all of Latin America and we are very happy that our global journey begins here, ”added Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, yesterday at an online event.

Exclusive content. The DC universe, ‘Friends’, Harry Potter, among others. Photo: broadcast

The platform, which will be launched on June 29, will have a catalog of series, documentary films, realities and fiction films, but it was precisely because of its exclusive content – in addition to original productions such as’ Los Soprano ‘or’Sex and the city‘- which is the end of a long wait. HBO bought the complete Harry Potter catalog and the rights to make a new production, as with the series’Friends‘, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix franchises. Only for the 10-season series ‘Friends’ it transpired in 2020 that they reached an agreement of approximately US $ 425 million. Therefore, its 236 episodes and the reunion of its protagonists will be available only on the platform. You will also see the DC Comics universe such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, ‘Superman & Lois’, among others.

As for the premiere films, they announced that they will have Warner Bros. productions, “at no additional cost just 35 days after they have been released in theaters in Latin America.” Among them is the musical In the Neighborhood, Space Jam: A New Era, The Suicide Squad, Dune, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, the Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay Judas and the Black Messiah and Godzilla vs. King.

In the window of the new platform there will be the section ‘Max Originals’, in which you will be able to access the following titles: ‘The flight attendant’ starring Kaley Couco, defined as “an authentic youth drama, such as’ Generation and a science fiction story ‘produced by Ridley Scott,’ Raised by wolves ‘, the dance contest’ Legendary ‘, the docuseries of the singer Nicki Minaj,’ Friends: The Reunion ‘and the next chapter of’ Sex and the city ‘in And just like that…, and the reboot of’ Gossip girl ‘.

The little ones will feature iconic brands like Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network, with content like ‘Scooby Doo’, ‘Paw Patrol: Puppy Patrol’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’.

From HBO GO to HBO MAX

According to the announcement, the platform will offer content downloads to be able to watch offline television, high definition video and some titles in 4K. Having HBO Max will cost from US $ 3 per month. Their plans are divided between one designed for television ‘Standard plan’, with which 3 users can be connected simultaneously; and the ‘mobile plan’, with the same content, but designed for smartphones and tablets.

“HBO Max has been created to meet the needs of the whole family, combining content discovery, personalization, a sophisticated video player, parental controls and a unique experience for children. The platform adapts to each user and offers the content that most interests them through a combination of personal human selection and data-based knowledge ”, they also point out and advance that they have DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO, and the Group América Móvil as “strategic partners”.