Streaming platform HBO Max has decided to make an animated series based on Game of Thrones. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources.

The new project is planned as an expansion of the “Game of Thrones” universe and is still in the early stages of development.

Negotiations with the scriptwriters have already begun, but so far no agreements have been concluded. As the newspaper notes, the possibility remains that the animated series will never be created. Platform representatives declined to comment on the information.

Earlier in January, it was reported that HBO would release another Game of Thrones prequel. The new show will be based on a series of fantasy novels “The Tale of Dunk and Egg” by American writer George Martin. Before that, the CEO of Warner Bros. Jason Kilar announced the filming of “House of the Dragon” – a prequel to the “Game of Thrones” universe.