Online movies and series services continue to reach the market and the launch of HBO Max in Peru and the rest of Latin America is proof of this.

With fans of the different stories that will arrive excited about the premiere, on social networks, netizens have shared the problems they have had to access the package registration on HBO Max.

According to the comments, the problems would fall on people who have wanted to subscribe to streaming from scratch, but users coming from HBO Go or Direct TV have been able to access without major error.

HBO Max continues to have problems with its new users. Photo: @HBOMaxSoporte

This is not the first time this type of case has happened. When Game of Thrones was broadcast, the same problems were reported on social networks to access HBO Go, the brand’s old platform.

HBO Max Price

As stated on its official page, HBO Max will have the following costs:

Per month: S / 19.90 (Mobile) and S / 29.90 (TV and other devices)

For three months: S / 17.97 (Mobile) and S / 26.63 (TV and other devices)

Annual package: S / 13.99 (Mobile) and S / 21.24 (TV and other devices)

HBO Max Catalog

Films

Warner Bros 2021 Releases (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters): In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune, The conjuring: the devil made me do it, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the black messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong and more.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix.

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe.

Series

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon, Gossip girl, etc.

HBO Max Exclusive Series: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Reboot by gossip girl.

Content for the whole family: Sesame Street, Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumballben 10.

Latin series: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

sports

Champions (available for Mexico and Brazil, for now).