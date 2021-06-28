The launches of streaming services for movies and series do not have when to end, so the next arrival of HBO Max to Peru and the rest of Latin America has fans excited.

With several titles from large film and television studios that will arrive with the video platform, Below we present information related to prices, packages, stories and more.

HBO Max new alternative in streaming

HBO Max’s catalog for Latin America will include several popular and iconic superhero films, comedies and series produced by the US network. The streaming will also take place for those who enjoy a good seventh art classic.

HBO Max arrives in Latin America

Months ago, HBO Max confirmed the arrival of its service for Latin America for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. As happens in its version for the United States, the platform will have exclusive premieres of the brand’s latest titles.

HBO Max Price

As stated on its official page, HBO Max will have the following costs:

Per month: S / 19.90 (Mobile) and S / 29.90 (TV and other devices)

For three months: S / 17.97 (Mobile) and S / 26.63 (TV and other devices)

Annual package: S / 13.99 (Mobile) and S / 21.24 (TV and other devices)

Devices where you can see HBO Max

Android devices will have access to the HBO Max app

Apple users will be able to access through their iPads or iPhones via the App Store

Sony PlayStation 4 systems can run the HBO Max app from the PlayStation Store

Those using Microsoft’s Xbox One can download the HBO Max app from the Microsoft Store

HBO Max Catalog

Films

Warner Bros 2021 Releases (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters): In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the black messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong and more

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe

Series

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon, Gossip girl, etc.

HBO Max Exclusive Series: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Reboot by gossip girl.

Content for the whole family: Sesame Street, Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumballben 10.

Latin series: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

sports

Champions (available for Mexico and Brazil, for now).