At the event for the arrival of HBO Max to Europe, some previews of upcoming series and movies on this streaming platform. Among them was the advance of the spin-off of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, portrayed by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) actor and professional wrestler John Cena. This peculiar character stood out in Jason Gunn’s film, so much so that Warner Bros. He did not want to miss the opportunity and decided to create a separate material for the Peacemaker.

Director James Gunn and the Peacemaker team. Photo: Instagram / @jamesgunn

The images show Amanda Waller’s team: John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Clemson murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) having dinner at a restaurant when they suddenly see Peacemaker arrive in his popular suit and flashy car. The ARGUS agents did not hesitate to mock him, questioning the reason for his clothing.

John Cena’s character seriously responds that it is not a suit, but “it is a uniform.” In addition to mentioning that it is brand new and must be “stretched” before a mission. The boys did not hesitate to mock and consult him about the eagle that is in his car, Eagley.