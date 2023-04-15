HBO Max announced this Wednesday (12) that it will be called just Max in Brazil. The change is the result of the merger of the streaming platform with Discovery Plus.

According to the company, the change will come into effect “soon” in Brazil. For now, changes in the subscription price have not been announced – in the United States, the values ​​​​have remained the same as for HBO Max.

At the beginning of last month, HBO Max already went through a price increase in Brazil, so it is quite likely that there will be no further changes.

With the merger, the streaming platform will have Discovery movies and series. The company promises that around 40 new titles will be launched monthly.

Currently, HBO Max costs R$ 34.90 per month in Brazil. The quarterly plan costs BRL 74.90 and the annual one costs BRL 239.90.