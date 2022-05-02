Like every month hbo max renews its movies and series to maintain the variety of its catalog and meet the growing demand of its users. The streaming war is strong, but the platform does not plan to be left behind against Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime video.

The fourth installment of Matrix, entitled Resurrections, means one of the most anticipated releases by subscribers. However, there are many more titles that promise to give rein to marathons in front of the small screen.

Films

“The Da Vinci Code”

“Angels and Demons”

“How to train your dragon 2″

“Deadly Horizon”

“Underworld: Awakening”

“My mom!”

“Misfit, you are or you become”

“Matrix Resurrections” – May 22.

sets

“Bunker”- May 2

“The Staircase” – May 6

“Evens and odds” season 2 – May 6

“Wild Romania” – May 12

“Conversations between friends” – May 15

“The time traveler’s wife” – May 17

“Weeds” – May 28

“Days of roosters” – May 30.

At the moment, these titles are all confirmed by HBO Max itself. However, it is expected that there will be more releases during the month, such as those corresponding to the Anime and Documentary categories.

How to watch HBO Max for free?

In the case of Peru, you can access HBO Max if you already have the DirecTV Go service. This includes two years as a subscription to the streaming platform.