The HBO Max special from Friends is about to premiere. The meeting, one of the most anticipated on television, will bring together the actors who gave life to an iconic cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

With fans raving about the event, HBO launched on Thursday, May 13, the first trailer for Friends: the reunion, special that was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends Trailer: The Reunion

When does Friends: The Reunion premiere?

Friends: the reunion its premiere is scheduled for this May 27 And fans couldn’t be happier that the production was able to weather the filming delays caused by the pandemic.

Where and what time to see Friends: the reunion?

Friends: the meeting will be able to be seen through HBO Max in the United States and Spain. Here we share the opening hours:

United States: 3.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

How to see Friends: the meeting in Peru and the rest of Latin America?

Since the special takes place on HBO Max, it will not be visible until June 29, 2021, the date chosen for its launch in the region.

HBO FRIENDS

What is the price of HBO Max in Peru?

In Peru, prices will start at approximately 20 soles. The platform confirmed that it will have two plans for the entire region.

HBO prices in Latin America

The HBO Max standard plan It will allow users to create five profiles and view content on three devices simultaneously in 4K for approximately 30 soles.

The HBO Max mobile plan It will allow you to use the service only on cell phones and tablets personally for an approximate of 20 soles.