HBO Max reaches Peru and the rest of Latin America. The launch of the next streaming platform will take place simultaneously in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including our country. In this note we will give you all the details to anticipate the subscription of the new online service.

How to pre-register HBO MAX on Play Store?

To be one of the first users to have HBO Max on your mobile or Smart TV, you just have to go to this link.

You must click the box that says previous registration.

Automatically, a message will appear on the screen that will tell you that when the application reaches the store you will receive a notification. You must press accept.

When does HBO MAX arrive in Peru and Latin America?

The streaming platform will be available in Peru and the rest of Latin America from June 29.

How much will HBO MAX cost?

HBO Max has two plans for its subscribers: the standard plan and the mobile plan. Each one will have a different cost, according to its characteristics.

Standard bread

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet

Access from three devices at the same time

Configuration of up to five profiles

Content download

Playback in HD and 4K resolution.

Mobile plan

Two device options: mobile and tablet

Standard playback, adjusted to the characteristics of the device

Content download

Limited access to a single device.

In Peru the cost of the plans is as follows:

Mobile plan: S / 19.90 (monthly)

Standard plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

Argentina

Mobile plan: 218.90 Argentine pesos (monthly)

Standard plan: 322.56 Argentine pesos (monthly)

Mexico

Mobile plan: 99.00 Mexican pesos (monthly)

Standard plan: 149.00 Mexican pesos (monthly)

Colombia

Mobile plan: 13,900.00 Colombian pesos (monthly)

Standard plan: 19,900.00 Colombian pesos (monthly)

chili

Mobile plan: 4,900.00 Chilean pesos (monthly)

Standard plan: 6,900.00 Chilean pesos (monthly)

Uruguay

Mobile plan: 199.00 Uruguayan pesos (monthly)

Standard plan: 299.00 Uruguayan pesos (monthly)

HBO MAX Latin America Catalog

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon.

Classic series: Friends and The big bang theory.

Warner Bros 2021 Releases: (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters) In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it.

Other films already released at Warnes Bros: Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix.

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe: Justice League, Wonder Woman 1948, Joker, Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, among others.

Exclusive premieres: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Reboot by gossip girl.

Realities and documentaries : Selena + Chef, Legendary, Nicki Minaj and Friends: the reunion.

Family content: Sesame Street, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away Lands, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumballben 10.

New Latin productions: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

Latin productions already released: Cappadocia, Sr. Ávila, The Bronze Garden, Epitaphs and A Rooster for Aesculapius.

European productions: Beartown (Scandinavian drama), 30 coins (Spanish horror series), Veneno (biopic of Cristina Ortiz’s life), Gomorra (Italian series), Valley of tears (Israeli drama), Babil (Turkish melodra) and Doctor Miracle (series of a young man with special abilities).