The same survey shows subscribers’ three favorite services at the moment. These are HBO Max in first place, followed by Hulu and Disney Plus. Perhaps most surprising is that Netflix went all the way to sixth place. Which makes it clear that users are already moving to other platforms.

The Whip Media survey evaluates different areas, such as user experience, the suggestion system and the perception of value. This last area is where Netflix was evaluated negatively by audiences. Most users do not consider that they are receiving ideal content in exchange for what they pay on this platform.

Something important and curious about this survey is that it reveals a problem with streaming services. Although some succeed more than others, audiences are generally disappointed with these services. Many even consider only keeping one for the future. Of course, it seems that HBO Max will be the favorite for the foreseeable future.

What content does HBO Max offer?

HBO Max has almost all the content belonging to Warner Bros. Discovery, who are its owners. This ranges from beloved sagas like Harry Potter and The Lord of the rings even very successful cartoons like Tiny Toons either Dexter’s Laboratory.

Of course, their drama series and original productions on the platform are not far behind. Since its launch it gave us House of the Dragon and the adaptation of The Last of Us which had a devastating success. In fact, it is precisely because of the quality of its productions that respondents consider it the best. Are you already subscribed?

