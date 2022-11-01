There is no official press release yet but on the store of HBO Maxa service dedicated to the streaming of the English platform, the date for the preview of The Last of Us it is marked to the next January 15, 2023.

The series, as we know, will be based on the video game of the same name created by Naughty Dog and will see Beautiful Ramsey in the role of Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel, Merle Dendridge in the role of Marlene, Gabriel Luna in the role of Tommy And Anna Torv in the role of Tess.

The series took from immediately a positive reception from critics and audiences, after all, the video game boasts a really huge number of fans and in these cases the risk is always high for screenwriters. Produced in Canada in Alberta, the series had an eleven month shoot, making it the most impressive production ever seen in Canada for a TV series.

The Last of Us by HBO is a joint production between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint and Word Games. We do not yet know how the characters will move within the series but the production has repeatedly made it known that their intent is to respect the original product, enriching it rather than reducing it.